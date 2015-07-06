(Adds quotes)
AMSTERDAM, July 6 The Netherlands' prime
minister, Mark Rutte, said on Monday that Greece will have to
accept deep reforms if it wants to remain in the euro zone.
In a debate in parliament in the wake of Greece's "No" vote
on the terms of a bailout package from its creditors, Rutte said
his government was unwilling to give any new funding to Greece
unless it committed to reform.
"If things stay the way they are, then we're at an impasse,"
he said. "There is no other choice, they must be ready to accept
deep reforms."
He said that creditors had no plans to draft a new proposal
after Sunday's 'No" vote and it was up to the Greek government
to come up with a new proposal ahead of a meeting of European
leaders on Tuesday.
"They must make a decision, this evening or tonight, what
they are going to do. Whether they are going to come with a
serious plan ... or not," Rutte said.
He said that if the Greeks went to Brussels on Tuesday
demanding changes because they felt supported by the "No" vote
and refused reforms "then I think it is over".
(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by
Alison Williams)