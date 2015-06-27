ATHENS, June 27 Former Conservative Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said the July 5th referendum proposed by the ruling Syriza government on the country's bailout terms would end up thrusting Greece out of the euro zone.

"In the referendum, it's not really the deal that is being decided; it's the fate of our country in staying in the euro," Samaras said during a late-night debate in parliament. At the end of the debate, parliament is due to vote on whether to authorize the referendum announced by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Saturday. (Reporting By Alessandra Galloni)