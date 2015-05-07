BRUSSELS May 7 French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was very engaged in efforts to reach a deal soon with creditors that would help Greece stay in the euro zone.

At a news conference in Brussels, Sapin said he did not expect a deal at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday but believed a solution could be found in the days that followed. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)