BRUSSELS May 7 French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin said on Thursday that Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
was very engaged in efforts to reach a deal within days with
creditors that would help Greece stay in the euro zone.
At a news conference in Brussels, Sapin said he did not
expect a deal at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on
Monday but believed a solution could be found soon after that.
"The 11th is not the day we are looking for the agreement on
implementation of the previous programme," he said. "But we want
the atmosphere, the way of working, the way forward that we will
fix on that day to be dynamic and positive.
"We won't finish on the 11th but we will finish in the days
that follow -- because it's absolutely essential."
Sapin said he understood why various members of the new
Greek administration had been involved in sometimes
uncoordinated negotiations over recent months with creditors but
was now convinced Tsipras was taking charge and would decide.
"What I believe is a guarantee of coordination, of
cooperation, of stability and success is that the Greek prime
prime minister, with all his staff, is extremely engaged in the
negotiations," he said. "This is the role of a prime minister,
to be totally focused on the job. He is now totally on the job."
