LUXEMBOURG, June 18 French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday differences between Greece and its creditors were not huge and he believed dialogue could produce a deal.

"There is real scope for convergence," he told reporters ahead of a euro zone finance ministers meeting. "In the coming hours, days, we have to work for this convergence through dialogue.

"I want to dispel this idea that there are gigantic differences between the sides ... The differences can be overcome." (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Barbara Lewis)