BRUSSELS Feb 16 French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin said on Monday that the best way to resolve the future of
an unpopular international bailout for Greece for now was to
extend the existing scheme.
"The right solution for Greece .... is to extend the
current programme for now," Sapin told reporters as he headed
into a crucial meeting of euro zone finance ministers to discuss
the issue.
Earlier on Monday, Sapin said Greece must respect European
Union rules but that a compromise was needed in view of the
change of government in Athens.
