PARIS, June 30 French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin said on Tuesday Greece's place remained in the euro zone
but that its exit would be "no drama" for the rest of Europe.
In a French TV interview, Sapin, who up until Monday was
calling on Athens to return to the negotiating table, brushed
aside a question on whether there could still be last-gasp talks
and said the real issue was this Sunday's referendum on the
lastest cash-for-reforms offer by Greece's creditors.
"It is a vote with consequences. If they say yes, we
continue to negotiate ... With a no, we go into an unknown
territory," he said on France 2 television.
"For the other countries in Europe, it would be a problem
but not a drama if Greece left, it wouldn't be an economic
upheaval all of a sudden," he said, calling Monday's losses on
financial markets a simple correction of past gains.
"The issue would be for Greece itself, for the European
project," he added.
Sapin has been one of the most ardent vocal backers of
efforts to get a deal with the leftist government of Alexis
Tsipras and said on Monday he had been personally hurt by the
Greek premier's decision to cut short negotiations and put the
matter to a referendum.
