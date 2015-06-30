PARIS, June 30 French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said a rejection by Greeks in the upcoming referendum of the last offer made to the indebted country by its creditors would send the euro zone into "unknown territory".

Asked whether there could be last-gasp negotiations before a deadline later on Tuesday for the repayment of Athens' debt to the IMF, he brushed off the question and said the real issue was the result of the referendum at the weekend.

"It is a vote with consequences. If they say yes, we continue to negotiate ... With a no, we go into an unknown territory," he said on France 2 television.

While stressing that he continued to believe that Greece's place was in the euro zone, he said it would be "no drama" for the region if Greece left. (Reporting by Mark John; editing by Leigh Thomas)