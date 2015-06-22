PARIS, June 22 Progress is being made towards
solving Greece's debt crisis, France's finance minister said on
Monday, while noting that a solution without the International
Monetary Fund was not currently possible.
"Reaching an agreement requires that each side evolves. If
each side stays in its position, an agreement is not possible,"
Michel Sapin told Radio France Internationale. "It is this
evolution which is taking place, and I believe that work is
taking place and in good conditions."
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras made a new offer on a
reforms package to foreign creditors on Sunday, signalling
11th-hour concessions to break a deadlock that has pushed Greece
to the brink of bankruptcy.
