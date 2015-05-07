BRUSSELS May 7 French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday that Greece would not leave the euro zone and that a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Monday should mark progress toward a compromise between Athens and its creditors.

Speaking to the finance committee of the European Parliament in Brussels, he said of the Eurogroup meeting: "There won't be an accord in a definitive sense but I want May 11 to be a positive day, a day that shows that things are going well and so that a solution lies before us." (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)