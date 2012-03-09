BRIEF-Gevo announces pricing of $11.9 mln public offering of stock and warrants
NICE, France, March 9 French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Friday that Greece's debt crisis had been solved after Athens won strong acceptance from private creditors for a bond swap deal.
"I would like to say how happy I am that a solution to the Greek crisis, which has weighed on the economic and financial situation in Europe and the world for months, has been found," Sarkozy said in the southern city of Nice.
"Today the problem is solved," he added. "A page in the financial crisis is turning." (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou; Writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)
* Apple Inc files final pricing term sheet related to offering of 4.300% notes due 2047 - SEC filing
* Electric cars to account for 16.9 pct of cobalt demand in 2021