BERLIN Oct 24 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Wednesday he could not confirm that Greece has
received a two-year extension on its international bailout
targets - as reported from Athens - and deferred instead to the
"troika" fact-finding mission.
He told reporters it was up to the troika, made up of the
European Commission, European Central Bank and International
Monetary Fund, to ascertain whether Greece had made progress.
This would then be discussed by euro zone finance ministers, but
no date for such a meeting had been set, said Schaeuble.
Greek Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras told parliament the
bulk of negotiations were complete but his country was trying to
win additional concessions from foreign lenders on the reforms.