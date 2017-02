BERLIN Jan 9 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Monday urged faster progress on Greek bailout talks and said the indebted country needed to implement reforms quickly.

"Greece is working on (fighting the causes of the crisis), we're in negotiations," Schaeuble told SWR2 radio. "But it could go faster. We are pushing hard for that."

"Greece has to implement what was agreed. All the rescue packages in the world can't help if the causes are not tackled credibly," he added, according to the transcript of the interview. (Reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Stephen Brown)