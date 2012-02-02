BERLIN Feb 2 Greece's public sector creditors have already done enough to help alleviate the country's debt crisis and the onus to act rests with the private sector, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday.

"Greece needs a reduction of private debt claims of around 50 percent," he said in an interview on German broadcaster NTV. "An additional contribution from the public sector is not needed." (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski)