BERLIN Nov 27 Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Tuesday he had asked German lawmakers to give
their approval this week to the release of delayed Greek aid
tranches after euro zone finance ministers reached a deal
overnight on Greek debt sustainability.
"We need parliamentary approval in a bunch of member states
including Germany and we'll send a bill to the Bundestag (lower
house) for approval," he told reporters. "I asked for this to
happen this week if possible but I can't say exactly what the
schedule of the Bundestag will be."
Lawmakers from Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition and the
opposition Social Democrats and Greens said they would back it,
despite suspicions that a debt write-down had just been delayed
until after German elections in September 2013.