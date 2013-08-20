AHRENSBURG, Germany Aug 20 German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said more explicitly than ever
before that international lenders will have to offer Greece a
third aid programme.
"There will have to be another programme in Greece,"
Schaeuble said at an election campaign event in northern Germany
on Tuesday. He reiterated the government's stance, however, that
there will be no debt haircut for Athens.
Schaeuble has said in the past that international lenders
may have to consider a new aid programme for Greece after the
current one expires at the end of 2014, but he has never
described this as inevitable, as he appeared to do on Tuesday.