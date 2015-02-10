UPDATE 1-China March factory activity grows fastest in nearly 5 years-official PMI
* Construction booming but new property curbs may drag on growth
ISTANBUL Feb 10 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday that if Greece did not want a new aid programme, "then that's it", adding that he expected to hear something binding from Athens on Wednesday.
He denied reports that Greece had come to an agreement with the European Commission and said the Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers would not negotiate a new programme for Athens when it meets on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
* Construction booming but new property curbs may drag on growth
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, March 31 Merger and acquisitions involving Asian companies fell 39 percent in the first quarter of 2017 to $176 billion, the lowest level in nearly three years and highlighting a sharp pull back in overseas deals by Chinese firms.