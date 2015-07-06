WARSAW, July 6 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble acknowledged on Monday that the German government and
outgoing finance minister Yanis Varoufakis had disagreed on many
issues but said it would not necessarily be easy for his
successor in Athens.
"He represented a stance that, on many points, we did not
agree with but at no point was there a personal problem and
there isn't now after he announced that he was no longer
minister either," Schaeuble said at a news conference in Warsaw
with his French and Polish counterparts.
"Anyone who succeeds him will be in a situation where it is
not easy to find a solution with his colleagues in the Eurogroup
to his country's problems, which are not simple."
(Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)