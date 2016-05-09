BRUSSELS May 9 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said he did not expect a final agreement to be reached
on Greece during talks in Brussels on Monday but he remained
optimistic that a solution would be reached in May.
"I'm still confident that we'll get a solution in May,"
Schaeuble said.
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, chairman of euro zone finance
ministers, said on Monday he hoped a deal with Greece on reforms
and debt relief, that would unlock new loans to Athens, could be
reached at the next meeting of the ministers on May 24.
(Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Michelle Martin)