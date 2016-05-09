BRUSSELS May 9 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said he did not expect a final agreement to be reached on Greece during talks in Brussels on Monday but he remained optimistic that a solution would be reached in May.

"I'm still confident that we'll get a solution in May," Schaeuble said.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, chairman of euro zone finance ministers, said on Monday he hoped a deal with Greece on reforms and debt relief, that would unlock new loans to Athens, could be reached at the next meeting of the ministers on May 24. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Michelle Martin)