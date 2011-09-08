BERLIN, Sept 8 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has told lawmakers in the parliamentary budget committee that Greece's financial situation in Greece is on a "knife's edge", according to a document published by the Bundestag lower house on Thursday.

The "heute im bundestag" newsletter said Schaeuble had made the comment on Wednesday evening and also said Greece would have to fulfil conditions set out by the troika of inspectors from the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank.

"There is no room for manoeuvre if Greece cannot present the appropriate figures," he said, according to the document. Schaeuble reportedly added that Portugal and Ireland were, by contrast, making good progress. (Reporting By Madeline Chambers)