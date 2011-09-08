BERLIN, Sept 8 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble has told lawmakers in the parliamentary budget
committee that Greece's financial situation in Greece is on a
"knife's edge", according to a document published by the
Bundestag lower house on Thursday.
The "heute im bundestag" newsletter said Schaeuble had made
the comment on Wednesday evening and also said Greece would have
to fulfil conditions set out by the troika of inspectors from
the European Union, International Monetary Fund and European
Central Bank.
"There is no room for manoeuvre if Greece cannot present the
appropriate figures," he said, according to the document.
Schaeuble reportedly added that Portugal and Ireland were, by
contrast, making good progress.
(Reporting By Madeline Chambers)