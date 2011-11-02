* German finance minister asks Athens for clarity
* EU's Oettinger warns of Greek referendum risks
BERLIN Nov 2 Germany's finance minister and
other senior officials urged Greece on Wednesday to stick to the
aid plan agreed with the euro zone and IMF and to avoid the
dangerous instability posed by the prospect of a referendum on
the latest bailout deal.
"It would be helpful if clarity is achieved as soon as
possible on which path Greece wants to take," Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble told the Hamburger Abendblatt newspaper.
After EU leaders agreed last week on measures to help Greece
and stabilise the 17-member currency union, Greek Prime Minister
George Papandreou stunned his euro zone partners and shook
financial markets by calling a referendum on the planned 130
billion euro bailout package.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy have summoned Papandreou to crisis talks in Cannes on
Wednesday before a summit of G20 world economies.
German European Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said
Papandreou's actions had "made the situation considerably worse
for countries which don't have the highest credit rating, and
the danger of further setbacks is rising".
He told Die Welt newspaper that the Greek leader should have
given European leaders advance warning of his referendum plans
at their twin summits last week. The mass-circulation Bild daily
said "even the chancellor was taken by surprise".
"My worry is that we will have an unstable situation until
the referendum. The Greeks have many good grounds to vote for
the package. The steps we decided on are a good opportunity for
their country. But there's a lot of frustration and resignation
in Greece. If the Greeks actually vote no, the consequences are
unforeseeable," said the European energy commissioner.
Schaeuble said in an interview in the Hamburger Abendblatt
that he "assumed Greece is aware of its responsibility and will
go along with the measures that were agreed together and
unanimously". He echoed that comment in a separate interview
with the Financial Times Deutschland.
But Manfred Weber, the German vice-chairman of the
centre-right bloc in the European Parliament, warned that Athens
was "playing with fire. If the Greeks vote no, there will be no
alternative but a sovereign default".
(Reporting by Stephen Brown and Alexandra Hudson)