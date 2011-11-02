* German chancellor to press Greek premier for clarity
* Berlin says Papandreou must clear up referendum doubts
* Crisis weighs on Merkel reelection hopes - poll
BERLIN, Nov 2 Germany urged Greek leader George
Papandreou on Wednesday to provide clarity on how his proposed
referendum would impact a bailout package from Europe and the
IMF, and what question he would put to the Greek people and
when.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said before leaving Berlin for
talks with Papandreou in Cannes, ahead of a G20 summit, that
Europe wanted to implement a plan to buttress Greece's finances
that was thrashed out only last week.
"We want to put this plan into practice, but for this we
need clarity and the meeting tonight should help with precisely
this," said Merkel, who was due to meet the Greek premier with
France's Nicolas Sarkozy and European and IMF officials.
Papandreou stunned his partners in the 17-member currency
union and shook financial markets by calling a referendum on the
130 billion-euro deal.
Merkel's spokesman said the Greek premier still had crucial
questions to answer.
"We have to talk to the Greek government this evening in
Cannes about what time frame they envisage and above all what
question they will ask people -- we don't know this, and a lot
depends on it -- and how it all relates to work going ahead in
Europe on the aid package," said spokesman Steffen Seibert.
"The time until the referendum must not be lost time for
Greece nor for the euro zone. We cannot afford that in the
current international situation."
German European Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said
Papandreou's actions had "made the situation considerably worse
for countries which don't have the highest credit rating, and
the danger of further setbacks is rising".
Oettinger and Seibert said Papandreou should have given
European leaders advance warning of his referendum plans at last
week's twin summits on the euro crisis.
"Germany and the international community feel solidarity and
responsibility towards Greece, but on the other hand Greece has
responsibilities to its European partners," said Seibert.
CRISIS WEIGHS ON MERKEL
"My worry is that we will have an unstable situation until
the referendum. The Greeks have many good grounds to vote for
the package. The steps we decided on are a good opportunity for
their country. But there's a lot of frustration and resignation
in Greece. If the Greeks actually vote no, the consequences are
unforeseeable," said Oettinger, the EU energy commissioner.
The German finance ministry said it was now unclear whether
Greece would get its next 8 billion euro aid tranche from the
European Union and International Monetary Fund. This had been
due in mid-November, before the referendum takes place.
"The tranche has not yet been paid. That is the situation
today. How things proceed is yet to be seen. But according to
everything we hear from Greece, there is no urgent need for the
payout until mid-December, more or less," said finance ministry
spokesman Martin Kotthaus.
Underlining the political toll the crisis is taking on
Merkel, an opinion poll done for the magazine Stern suggested
her handling of it was eroding voter support for her widely
expected bid for a third term in 2013.
Half of those polled did not want the conservative leader
re-elected while 39 percent were in favour. Asked for their view
of Merkel's management of the euro crisis, 46 percent said she
had not reacted well while 42 percent voiced their approval.
With both Merkel and Sarkozy expected to put pressure on
Greece at the pre-G20 meeting, German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble told a Hamburg newsppaper he "assumed Greece is aware
of its responsibility and will go along with the measures that
were agreed together and unanimously".
But Manfred Weber, the German vice-chairman of the
centre-right bloc in the European Parliament, said that Athens
was "playing with fire. If the Greeks vote no, there will be no
alternative but a sovereign default".
The head of Germany's banking association, Michael Kemmer,
said while there should be widespread approval for a write-down
on Greek sovereign debt among private creditors, this would not
be feasible before the Greek referendum.
