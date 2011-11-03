BERLIN Nov 3 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Greece to make up its mind now on whether it wants to remain in the euro, but said it was up to the Greek people whether they wanted to decide this via elections or a referendum.

"Greece must now take a reliable decision on whether it wants to remain a member of the euro under the conditions agreed at the (European Union) summit," Schaeuble told German ARD television from the G20 summit in Cannes. "How Greece takes this decision, whether by an election or a referendum, is a matter for the Greek people."

He echoed Chancellor Angela Merkel's comments that these conditions "cannot be renegotiated" and said that if Greece decides not to implement the reforms required, "we will have to find a way to avoid contagion of the euro as a whole. So we are of course busy trying to find ways to combat speculation, especially against Italy."

(Reporting by Stephen Brown)