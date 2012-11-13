BRUSSELS Nov 13 EU finance ministers meet on
Tuesday seeking to break an impasse over a new regime to
supervise banks, but with much of the plan contested and time
running short to agree, the European Union risks seeing this
centrepiece reform unravel.
Their talks follow a meeting of euro zone finance ministers
where disagreement between Greece's international lenders over
how long to give Athens to get its debts down to a sustainable
level reignited fears that the euro zone debt crisis could flare
anew.
