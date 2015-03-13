(Adds quotes)
VIENNA, March 13 Greece's economic problems are
home-made, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told an
Austrian newspaper, reiterating Berlin's line that it will not
pay war reparations to Athens.
"I think those in charge are obliged to tell the people the
causes of the problems in Greece. They are not in Brussels,
Europe or Germany. They are in the fact that Greece lived beyond
its means for a long time," he said in an interview with Der
Standard released ahead of publication on Saturday.
Germany this month dismissed Greek demands to pay World War
Two reparations after leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
accused Berlin of using legal tricks to avoid paying
compensation for the Nazi occupation of his country.
"The matter has been settled for decades," Schaeuble said.
On other subjects, he said he saw no danger to bilateral
ties despite hits to German banks from the winding down of
defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria's "bad bank".
"Of course there are legal disputes and efforts to get to a
reasonable solution of a complex problem. But in my view no
problems in German-Austrian ties arise from this," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)