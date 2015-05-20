BERLIN May 20 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the Wall Street Journal he would have to "think very hard" before repeating an assurance that Greece will not default.

Athens has warned it will be unable to make an upcoming payment to the International Monetary Fund without further aid.

Asked whether he would repeat an assurance he gave in late 2012 that Greece would not default, Schaeuble told the paper: "I would have to think very hard before repeating this in the current situation."

"The sovereign, democratic decision of the Greek people has left us in a very different situation," Schaeuble said.

