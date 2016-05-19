SENDAI, Japan May 19 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Thursday that there would not be another crisis over Greece.

The Greek government tabled a bill in parliament on Wednesday that raises taxes, frees up the sale of banks' non-performing loans and sets up a new privatisation fund with its foreign creditors in exchange for more bailout funds. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)