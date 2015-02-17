BERLIN Feb 17 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble on Tuesday appeared cool on a report that Greece
intends to ask for an extension of its loan agreement with the
euro zone, telling broadcaster ZDF it was not up for discussion.
A source told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that Athens' new
government would request up to a six-month extension of its loan
agreement but the conditions were still under negotiation.
Asked about the report, Schaeuble said he did not know
anything more, but added: "There is no loan agreement for
Greece, there is a bailout programme."
"It's not about extending a credit programme but about
whether this bailout programme will be fulfilled, yes or no,"
Schaeuble said in the ZDF published online.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Alison Williams)