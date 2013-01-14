BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BERLIN Jan 14 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Greek leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras on Monday his country could only stay in the euro if the tough austerity programme set as a condition for financial aid was successfully carried out.
Schaeuble told Tsipras that "Greece could only stay in the euro if the adjustment programme was successfully implemented", said a German finance ministry source. "All involved must do justice to their joint responsibility."
Tsipras met Schaeuble for brief talks in Berlin and told him Germany-backed reforms being pursued by the Greek government had been a total failure, pushing up unemployment and poverty in his country.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.