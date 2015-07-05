BERLIN, July 5 The head of the European
Parliament, Martin Schulz, told German radio that Greece would
have to introduce another currency if the "no" vote wins in
Sunday's referendum on an aid-for-reforms deal.
"Is Greece still in the euro after this referendum? That is
certainly the case, but if they say 'no' they will have to
introduce another currency after the referendum because the euro
is not available as a means of payment," Schulz told Germany's
Deutschlandfunk radio in an interview broadcast on Sunday and
taped on Thursday.
"The moment someone introduces a new currency, they exit the
euro zone. Those are the elements that give me some hope that
the people will not vote 'no' today."
His comments are some of the clearest made by a top EU
official.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers)