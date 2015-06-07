BERLIN, June 7 European Parliament President
Martin Schulz urged Greece in a newspaper interview to accept a
proposal by its international lenders for a cash-for-reforms
deal, warning Athens that failing to reach an agreement would
have "dramatic" consequences.
The European Union is willing to compromise with the Greek
government, Schulz told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag in an
interview published on Sunday, adding that the lenders had
already made concessions in the debt negotiations.
"I can only warn the Greek government against turning down
the hand held out to them," Schulz, who has been supportive of
Greece's cause, said. "Time is running out and the consequences
would be dramatic."
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has spurned the terms of
proposed aid from lenders, creating an impasse that threatens to
push Greece into default and out of the euro zone.
Schulz said Tsipras and his Syriza party should come to
terms with the fact that they were not only accountable to their
voters, but that they also had a responsibility for the country
and the European Union.
Greece is in a standoff with its euro zone and International
Monetary Fund creditors over an aid package aimed at unlocking
money for the country.
The impasse, which is weighing on financial markets and
could hit the global economic recovery, will hang over a Group
of Seven leaders' summit that Chancellor Angela Merkel will
chair in southern Germany from Sunday.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber. Editing by Jane Merriman)