STRASBOURG, July 7 The head of the European
Parliament Martin Schulz said on Tuesday he was in favour of
Greece remaining in the euro zone, after he told German radio on
Sunday that Greece may have to introduce another currency if
Greeks voted to reject tough bailout terms.
"I am in favour of Greece remaining in the euro zone,"
Schulz said at a press conference in Strasbourg.
"Those people who want to split up the euro zone I think are
wrong," he said. "My personal opinion is that Grexit cannot be
our aim."
In response to a question from a reporter, Schulz said that
he had never called for Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's
resignation.
"I never called for the resignation of Mr Tsipras or the
Greek government."
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, writing by Julia Fioretti)