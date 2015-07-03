BELGRADE, July 3 Serbian central bank said on Friday there had been no talks with the European Central Bank to set up a swap line that would secure extra liquidity to contain possible effects of the Greek crisis.

The European Central Bank is set to extend a financial backstop facility to Bulgaria and could also help other countries in the region avert contagion from Greece, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Earlier on Friday it said it has not asked the ECB to supply it with extra liquidity in euros to contain possible effects of the Greek crisis.

The central bank earlier this week limited transactions involving lenders whose parent banks are in Greece. The four Greek-owned banks in Serbia have a combined market share of 15 percent. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Alison Williams)