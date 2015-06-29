BELGRADE, June 29 Serbia's central bank said on Monday it had introduced measures to limit transactions of Greek-owned commercial banks with their parent banks in Greece to prevent a spillover of negative effects on the Serbian banking sector.

It said the measures were temporary and did not say how long they would remain in force.

The central bank also said in a statement it would step up monitoring of the four Greek-owned banks in Serbia, which have a combined market share of 15 percent.

"These measures do not apply to depositors (of those banks) who will be free to use their funds in full," the bank said. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Gareth Jones)