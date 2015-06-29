BELGRADE, June 29 Serbia's central bank said on
Monday it had introduced measures to limit transactions of
Greek-owned commercial banks with their parent banks in Greece
to prevent a spillover of negative effects on the Serbian
banking sector.
It said the measures were temporary and did not say how long
they would remain in force.
The central bank also said in a statement it would step up
monitoring of the four Greek-owned banks in Serbia, which have a
combined market share of 15 percent.
"These measures do not apply to depositors (of those banks)
who will be free to use their funds in full," the bank said.
