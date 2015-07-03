BELGRADE, July 3 Serbia's central banks has not
asked the European Central Bank to supply it with extra
liquidity in euros to contain possible effects of the Greek
crisis, the bank said on Friday.
"The ECB did not offer extra euros for liquidity nor has the
Serbian central bank requested additional sums of effective
foreign money since it has secured sufficient quantities of
euros on time," the bank said in an email to Reuters.
It said it was in constant contact with the ECB and "with
supervisors in charge of Greek banks". The central bank moved
earlier this week to limit transactions involving lenders whose
parent banks are in Greece. The four Greek-owned
banks in Serbia have a combined market share of 15 percent.
(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic
and)