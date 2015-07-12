ATHENS, July 12 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and European Council President Donald Tusk on the sidelines of a summit of euro zone leaders in Brussels, a Greek government official said on Sunday.

Greece is racing to convince its international creditors that it will deliver tough reforms- which include tax hikes, pension cuts and privatisations- in order to secure a cash-for-reforms deal and remain in the euro zone. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by Costas Pitas)