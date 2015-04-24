RIGA, April 24 Greece has until the end of June
to reach a funding deal with its international creditors, who
are still waiting for the country's reform proposals that would
contain details and numbers, Slovak Finance Minister Peter
Kazimir said.
"If it continues in this way, I have no, almost no
expectations for today. This meeting will be about where we
stand at the monent, what need's to be done. That's all,"
Kazimir told reporters.
"(I feel) a little bit tired (about Greece) on this
issue...," he said on entering a meeting of eur zone finance
ministers that is to assess progress in talks on fudning for the
cash-strapped country.
"(On reforms) you know, we talk talk and the substance is
missing. And this is a problem. This is a crucial problem. And
we are waiting for the real proposals and the real figures and
time is running, running. We have no time for diplomatic or
political chit chat," he said.
"We have time, two months, until the end of June. This is
the final date. The end of June is the most important date."
(Reporting By Robin Emmott and Gederts Gelzis, writing by Jan
Strupczewski)