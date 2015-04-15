BRATISLAVA, April 15 Greece is moving ever
closer to the abyss and there are not big chances of a
breakthrough at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Riga
next week, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir said on
Wednesday.
"Given the we have lost a lot of time, I am sceptical,"
Kazimir told reporters after a Slovak cabinet meeting when asked
if he believed the Riga meeting could bring a breakthrough.
"Greece is moving ever closer to the abyss."
A meeting of deputy finance ministers last Thursday gave
Athens a deadline of six working days to present a revised
economic reform plan, before euro zone finance ministers meet on
April 24 to decide whether to unlock emergency funding to keep
Greece afloat.
(Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova, writing by Jan Lopatka)