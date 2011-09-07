BRATISLAVA, Sept 7 Greece seems to be failing to meet the conditions required to receive funds from its 110 billion euro bailout package agreed last year, Slovak Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said on Wednesday.

"Concerning Greece, it does not seem that they are managing to meet the criteria, and the conditions are clear," Radicova told reporters after a government meeting.

"Countries must meet conditions in order for financial aid to be provided," she said. (Reporting by Martin Santa, editing by Jan Lopatka)