BRATISLAVA Oct 26 Slovakia's Prime Minister Iveta Radicova said on Wednesday that private investors should accept a haircut of over 50 percent on their Greek bond holdings.

"Slovakia is saying that the haircut has to be more than 50 percent," she told reporters before leaving for an EU summit in Brussels.

Governments and banks have yet to come to an agreement over the size of the writedown private bondholders will have to take on their Greek debt holdings ahead of the summit which will take place later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Petra Kovacova; Writing by Jason Hovet; editing by Anna Willard)