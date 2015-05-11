PRAGUE May 11 Athens' euro zone partners have
seen an improvement in process but not in substance of what
Greece is proposing to resolve its debt crisis, Slovak Finance
Minister Peter Kazimir said on his Twitter account ahead of euro
zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday.
Greece wants the ministers to acknowledge there is progress
in its talks with international lenders and is not looking into
any "plan B".
"There is still a large gap between Greece discussions in
Brussels and actions in Athens," Kazimir said.
"We have seen significant improvement on process since
(previous meeting in) Riga, but still no improvement on
substance on our radar," he said.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)