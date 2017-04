BRIEF-ICICI Bank says integrates digilocker facility with net-banking platform

* Says icici bank integrates 'digilocker' facility with its net-banking platform Source text: [ICICI Bank, India's largest private sector bank by consolidated assets, announced the integration of its retail internet banking platform with 'DigiLocker', an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.] Further company coverage: