LONDON, June 22 Twitter is trying to lighten up
the Greek debt crisis with the hashtag #grexit_songs, inviting
participants to come up with music related to the possibility of
Greece being forced to leave the euro zone.
Most contributions have been in Greek, but some in English
have played on popular songs of past decades in reference to the
tense standoff between Athens and its international creditors.
So @GiannisStefan offered a riff on The Clash's "Should I
stay or should I go", while @FirFirikos1 played on ABBA's
"Money-Money-Money. It's a rich man's world".
The Beatles got tapped with "Yesterday (All My Debt Payments
Seemed So Far Away)", suggested by @BattleSwarmBlog.
One suggestion, meanwhile, may have had some deeper thought
behind it.
A tweeter called @n_neofotistos offered "I want to live like
homeless people", a reference to the severe poverty Greece has
suffered under austerity and an apparent tip of the hat to
Pulp's "Common People".
That song, written by Jarvis Cocker, tells the tale of a
wealthy Greek woman at a British college saying she wants to be
like common people.
Unconfirmed newspaper and internet reports have suggested
the woman was Danae Stratou, wife of the current Greek finance
minister, Yanis Varoufakis.
(Reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; editing by John Stonestreet)