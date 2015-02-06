ATHENS Feb 6 Standard & Poor's cut Greece's
long-term sovereign credit rating to B- from B on Friday,
warning that liquidity restraints on Greek banks would limit the
time the new government has to clinch a deal with its creditors.
Left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was elected barely
two weeks ago on a promise to scrap unpopular austerity measures
imposed under a 240 billion euro ($270 billion) international
bailout and write off a chunk of the country's debt.
Despite a tour of European capitals to drum up support for
debt forgiveness, his government seemed isolated in the euro
zone.
In addition, the European Central Bank decided this week to
bar Greek banks from using Greek government bonds as collateral
to borrow from the ECB while there is no prospect of an agreed
bailout programme.
"Although the newly elected Greek government has been in
power for less than two weeks, we believe its limited cash
buffers and approaching debt redemptions to official preferred
creditors constrain its negotiating flexibility," S&P said in a
statement.
"Liquidity constraints have narrowed the timeframe during
which Greece's new government can reach an agreement with its
official creditors."
The rating agency said both Greece's long and short-term
ratings remained on creditwatch negative, meaning they could be
lowered again, and warned that drawn out talks could produce a
worsening economic situation in the country.
"A prolongation of talks with official creditors could also
lead to ... deposit withdrawals and, in a worst-case scenario,
the imposition of capital controls and a loss of access to
lender-of-last-resort financing, potentially resulting in
Greece's exclusion from the Economic and Monetary Union."
