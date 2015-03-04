BARCELONA, March 4 Spanish Economy Minister Luis
de Guindos on Wednesday said Europe would use the next four
months of a bailout extension by Athens to assess Greece's
situation and its next steps, which he said would be a third
rescue.
"We have given ourselves these four months to, one, see what
the real situation is, to see how Greece has met conditions and
to try and establish what happens next (...) which is
fundamentally a third rescue," de Guindos told a conference in
Barcelona.
De Guindos said euro zone finance ministers would examine
Greece's liquidity needs and debt maturities at a Eurogroup
meeting next week.
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White; Editing
by Julien Toyer)