MADRID, June 16 Keeping Greece in the euro is vital, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday, adding that Spain and Greece's other euro zone creditors still wanted to reach a deal over the country's debts.

"Our aim is to reach a deal with Greece because we believe it is vital (for it) to stay in the euro," De Guindos said at a conference in Santander, northern Spain.

De Guindos also said Spain's economy would grow by at least 0.9 percent quarter on quarter in the April-June quarter. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by XX)