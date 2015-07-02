Board of Brazil's Oi approves changes to recovery plan
SAO PAULO, March 22 The board of Oi SA , the Brazilian phone carrier currently under bankruptcy protection, approved changes to its recovery plan, according to a Wednesday securities filing.
MADRID, July 2 The euro zone will continue to be open to talks with the Greek government even if the population votes "no" at a referendum on credit terms on Sunday, Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.
"All the doors are open. If they vote "yes" the government said it will continue ... but if they vote "no", we'll continue to be open to talk with them," de Guindos said during a radio interview.
"A breakdown of negotiations could have consequences, such at (Greece's permanency in the euro) but everyone wants Greece to stay in the euro."
(Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)
SAO PAULO, March 22 The board of Oi SA , the Brazilian phone carrier currently under bankruptcy protection, approved changes to its recovery plan, according to a Wednesday securities filing.
March 22 Suppliers to Sears Holdings Corp told Reuters they are doubling down on defensive measures, such as reducing shipments and asking for better payment terms, to protect against the risk of nonpayment as the company warned about its finances.