ATHENS, June 23 Greek lawmakers might refuse to
back the latest offer by the government to its international
creditors for a cash-for-reforms deal, the deputy speaker of
parliament said on Tuesday.
Greece took a step back from the brink on Monday by
presenting new budget proposals that euro zone leaders welcomed
as a basis for a possible agreement to unlock frozen aid and
avert a looming default.
But Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, elected in January
on a pledge to end austerity, will probably have to keep his
Syriza party onside for a deal to stick.
Deputy parliament speaker and Syriza lawmaker Alexis
Mitropoulos told Greek Mega TV on Tuesday:
"I believe that this programme as we see it ... is difficult
to pass by us."
