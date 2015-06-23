* Stock markets cheer Greek proposal
* Some Greek lawmakers warn they could reject deal
* ECB raises cap on emergency funding again
* Greek offer includes pension and tax reforms
* EU says Greece must spell out actions
(Adds Brussels meeting, negotiator)
By George Georgiopoulos and Michele Kambas
ATHENS, June 23 Greece's leftwing government
expressed confidence on Tuesday that parliament would approve a
debt deal with lenders, despite an angry reaction from some of
its own lawmakers who accused it of caving in to pressure for
more austerity.
Concessions offered by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras,
including hikes to tax and pension contributions, garnered a
cautious welcome from euro zone leaders but triggered a furious
reaction from some leftists in the ruling Syriza party.
One lawmaker said the deal was tantamount to a "tombstone"
for Greece, after repeated rounds of austerity during five years
of crisis.
Deputy parliament speaker and Syriza lawmaker Alexis
Mitropoulos said the concessions were "not in line with the
principles of the left" and would cause "social carnage".
"I believe that this programme as we see it ... is difficult
to pass by us," he told Greek Mega TV.
However State Minister Nikos Pappas, one of Tsipras' closest
aides, said he was confident that the deal would get through.
"I assure you that the deal will be such that it will win
the backing of the government majority and of the Greek people,"
Pappas told Mega TV."
Euro zone leaders said the new budget proposals from Athens
on Monday were a basis for further negotiations to unlock
billions of euros in frozen aid and avert a default next week
that could lead to a Greek exit from the single currency area.
Stock markets also cheered, with European shares extending
the previous session's sharp rally and climbing to a three-week
high on hopes of a deal.
But the euro fell on fears the plan would struggle to win
approval in the Greek parliament.
Tsipras, who was voted into office in January on a pledge to
roll back years of austerity in a country battered by recession,
must keep Syriza as well as creditors onside for a deal to
stick.
He will go to Brussels to meet European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi, IMF head Christine Lagarde and European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday, a
statement from his office said.
The meeting will take place in Brussels in the afternoon,
before a 7 p.m. (1700 GMT) meeting of the eurogroup of finance
ministers that will aim to end the logjam in debt negotiations.
Underlining the delicate balancing act Tsipras faces,
thousands of pensioners and members of the Communist-affiliated
PAME trade union marched through central Athens on Tuesday to
protest against further austerity measures.
"People who supported Tsipras thought he'd be different, but
he's just giving into the demands of foreigners," said
34-year-old Panagiota Panayiopoulou, a former nursery school
teacher who is now unemployed. "I voted for him and it was a
lost vote."
The creditors may well come back and demand further savings,
tax rises or reform measures in the drive to clinch a deal on
Wednesday evening, people familiar with the situation said.
Comments by German Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel, warning
Greece that its creditors would not be blackmailed, underscored
that progress on a deal remained fragile. A European Commission
spokesman emphasised that Greece needed to spell out what
actions it will take before any bailout funds can be released.
If the Greek parliament fails to back a deal, Tsipras might
be forced to call a snap election or a referendum that would
prolong the uncertainty.
BLUSTER
Athens urgently needs money to avoid defaulting on a 1.6
billion euro loan repayment due to the IMF next Tuesday.
Jitters over the risk of a default leading to capital
controls have prompted savers to pull billions of euros out of
Greek banks, forcing the ECB to increase emergency liquidity
assistance (ELA) to keep them afloat.
Asked whether Athens would pay the money due to the IMF on
time, Greece's main negotiator in debt talks Euclid Tsakalotos
told ERT television: "The deal will have a funding part and that
funding part will include at least a partial solution for the
debt and therefore we will be able to fulfil our obligations."
Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan, whose country has
successfully completed its bailout programme and returned to
growth, warned that emergency funding for Greece's banks could
be cut off unless a deal is reached soon.
"The new round of negotiations have a very short timeframe
to be concluded satisfactorily or there is a risk that ELA will
be cut off because they are bound by legal arrangements in the
European Central Bank," he told parliament in Dublin.
With Greece perilously close to bankruptcy, it is unclear
whether lawmakers, for all their bluster, would ultimately pull
the rug from under Tsipras if he secures a deal.
"I believe the deal will pass parliament and will reconfirm
the government's majority," Dimitris Papadimoulis, a Syriza
lawmaker at the European Parliament, told Reuters.
"I do not believe that top Syriza lawmakers will want to be
responsible for bringing down a five-month-old government and a
prime minister who enjoys popular support of about 70 percent."
As well as mustering Syriza lawmakers, Tsipras must also
satisfy his coalition partners in the right-wing Independent
Greeks party. They insist that any deal must include a debt
writedown and that special VAT exemptions that apply to some
Greek islands must remain in place.
"Our red lines remain," party leader Panos Kammenos said
following the party's parliamentary group meeting.
Opinion polls suggest most Greeks want to stay in the euro.
Tsipras, whose coalition has a 162-seat majority in the 300-seat
parliament, may also find support from opposition lawmakers, who
want to secure Greece's place in the euro, even though the
government says it cannot continue unless its own lawmakers back
any deal it brings to parliament.
"If (the government) does not have the parliamentary
majority, it cannot remain (in power)," government spokesman
Gabriel Sakellaridis said.
The ECB raised the ceiling on emergency liquidity Greek
banks can draw from the country's central bank for the fourth
time in a week on Tuesday to just under 89 billion euros, a
banking source told Reuters.
DIFFICULTIES AHEAD
Although the mood after Monday's summit was broadly
positive, there have been several false dawns in the talks.
Tsipras appeared to have reached an understanding with the
creditors at the start of June, only to blast their demands as
"absurd" in parliament after running into a backlash at home.
In its proposal, Greece pledged to lift the retirement age
gradually to 67 and curb early retirement, but avoiding making
concessions on some so-called "red lines" like direct pension
cuts or a mooted tax hike on electricity.
"It was all a set-up from the start," said Michalis
Damianidis, 75, who used to own a factory he said he was forced
to sell because of the crisis. "Greece is finished. They are
talking about more contributions. Where will that come from if
people aren't working? There are no jobs."
Tsipras had spent hours with his cabinet before the Brussels
summit in an attempt to secure ministers' backing. But he came
home to accusations from some quarters of having caved in.
"The government has fallen into a trap, I don't know to what
extent this can be implemented," said Pavlos Haikalis, a deputy
with Syriza's junior coalition partner, the Independent Greeks.
The party has kept a low-profile lately but could find certain
tax hikes - like axing tax breaks for islands - unpalatable.
The exact contours of a final agreement are not clear.
Eurogroup finance ministers are expected to meet to approve a
reform package on Wednesday evening and put it to euro zone
leaders for final endorsement on Thursday morning.
(Additional reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos, Karolina
Tagaris and Ingrid Melander; writing by Matthias Williams,
editing by Paul Taylor and Anna Willard)