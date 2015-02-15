ATHENS Feb 15 Greece has agreed with its European partners that there needs to be a "national reform plan" to deal with decades-long issues of the economy, its government spokesman said on Sunday.

But he added that the new Greek government will not clash with the public based on orders from outside.

Regarding labour and pension issues, he said:

"We're willing, where there are issues of privilege, to discuss them... but we're not going to clash with society," Gabriel Sakellaridis told Greek TV in an interview.

Sakellaridis also said the government would find a way for the country's battered banking system to work in the interests of economic growth.